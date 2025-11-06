SNAP benefits: Here's how much recipients can expect in November
NEW YORK - Millions of Americans who rely on SNAP benefits will now have clarity on what they can expect to receive.
- RELATED: SNAP benefits latest: Trump administration says partial funding coming
- RELATED: Here's how many people receive SNAP benefits in your state
The Trump administration announced Monday that the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) would be partially funded in November following two judges' order to use emergency funds to continue funding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, during the shutdown.
Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) signage at a grocery store in Dorchester, Massachusetts, US, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The US government shutdown became painfully real for tens of millions Americans over the weekend as it hit the on
When payments are given to recipients, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which manages SNAP, is cautioning beneficiaries to expect roughly 50% of their usual monthly benefits.
SNAP benefits update: Payments in November
By the numbers:
In November, changes to maximum SNAP benefits for people in the 48 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Here are the reduced SNAP allotments for November, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
- Household size of 1 – the amount is $149 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 2 – the amount is $273 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 3 – the amount is $392 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 4 – the amount is $497 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 5 – the amount is $591 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 6 – the amount is $710 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 7 – the amount is $785 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Household size of 8 – the amount is $894 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
- Each additional person – the amount is $109 (maximum benefit in November 2025)
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and previous LIVENOW from FOX reporting. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.