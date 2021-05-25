Smoke from Jersey City recycling plant fire seen 15 miles away

A fire at a metal recycling plant along the waterfront in Jersey City continued to burn Tuesday morning and the smoke could be seen 15 miles away.

The FDNY joined the firefight from boats along the Hudson River. The fire broke out after 11 p.m. Monday at the Sims Metal Recycling Plant at 1 Linden Avenue.

The smell of smoke was reported more than 20 miles away in the Fordham Heights section of the Bronx.

There were no reports of injuries.

