Smoke from Australian bushfires turns sky orange over New Zealand

Australian bushfires turn skies over New Zealand orange

The raging bushfires in Australia turned the sky over New Zealand a shade of orange on January 5. (Credit: Taylah Hodson-Tomokino via Storyful)

NEW ZEALAND - Smoke from the devastating bushfires burning in Australia turned the sky over Auckland, New Zealand, more than 1,200 miles away, a shade of orange on January 5.

Taylah Hodson-Tomokino, a TV presenter, shared video of the sky near her home in West Auckland on Twitter.

WeatherWatch New Zealand described the smoke plume as “unprecedented” and reported that the sky darkened significantly in the afternoon, with “gloomy” conditions persisting for the rest of the day. 

This story was reported from New York.

