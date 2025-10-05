The Brief Connor Dubeau survived a life-threatening accident at Gilgo Beach. Friends played a crucial role in saving him after he was temporarily paralyzed. He faces a long recovery but remains hopeful about returning to hockey.



A summer swim turned into a life-altering event for 17-year-old Connor Dubeau.

"I remember going in, having fun, dove in, didn’t think anything of it and then Boom. Right there," he said.

Swimming accident at Gilgo Beach

Connor Dubeau, a senior from the Smithtown suburb on Long Island, was swimming with friends at Gilgo Beach when he dove into a wave and fractured his C4 vertebrae. The impact temporarily paralyzed him.

"As soon as I hit the water, I tried to move it and I couldn’t at all," he said.

Smithtown teen's miraculous recovery from paralysis after Gilgo Beach wave accident

Lifeguards were off duty during the incident, but Connor's friends acted quickly.

"His face was bright red, I don't think he could breathe for a little bit either. He was deadweight," said Jake Geller, Connor's friend.

They managed to drag him to shore, where police and paramedics took over.

Medical intervention and ongoing recovery

Doctors fused Connor's spine with three screws, and he spent a week in the hospital. Now, he faces months of physical therapy. Despite the challenges, Connor remains grateful. "I’m thankful every day," he said.

Smithtown teen's miraculous recovery from paralysis after Gilgo Beach wave accident

Connor didn't start his senior year as planned. He can't drive and has limited use of his left hand, but he is determined to recover. Doctors say his survival is nothing short of a miracle.

Hockey has always been a significant part of Connor's life, and he hopes to return to the sport soon. For now, he follows a personal motto: "What your mind can believe your body will achieve."