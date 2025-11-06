'Smiling Friends' pop-up in Brooklyn: Dates, location

article

The Brief Adult Swim's "Smiling Friends" will have a pop-up in Brooklyn later this month. The pop-up, which will resemble the headquarters featured in the show, will run from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. The social media post makes mention of photo opportunities for fans, as well as potential prizes.



Adult Swim's "Smiling Friends" will have a pop-up in Brooklyn later this month.

‘Smiling Friends’ NYC pop-up

What we know:

The pop-up, which will resemble the headquarters featured in the show, will run from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23. Visitors can pop in anytime from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn's Empire Fulton Ferry will be the location of the pop-up.

People visit Empire Fulton Ferry Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York, the United States, Oct. 2, 2021. Topping the world, the United States on Friday surpassed 700,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University's data. Meanwhile Expand

The social media post makes mention of photo opportunities for fans, as well as potential prizes.