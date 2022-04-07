Driver's dashcam captures moment small plane crashes on Cobb Parkway

A small plane crash has shut down all lanes of a Cobb County highway Wednesday morning.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation reports at around 10:15 a.m. a single-engine Grumman American AA-1 crash-landed on the median of Cobb Parkway just north of Kennesaw Due West Road.

Investigators with the Federal Aviation Authority said the pilot reported engine problems after taking off from the Cobb County International Airport-McCollum Field.

According to Kennesaw police, the pilot was the only one inside the plane at the time of the crash and is safe.

Police blocked Cobb Parkway just north of Kennesaw Due West Road for a couple of hours, but the plane has now been towed away.