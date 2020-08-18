Small plane crashes into CT home

A plane crashed into a house in Groton, Connecticut late Monday night

The light aircraft carrying two people was on its way to the Groton-New Lond Airport when it crashed into the home at around 10:40 p.m. on Ring Drive.

Groton Town Police said there were “no reports of fatalities or life-threatening injuries either on the ground or with the aircrew.”

Both people were able to make it safely out of the aircraft. They were taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. A man who was home at the time was not injured, reported local media outlets.

Several homes were evacuated after the crash sparked a fire.