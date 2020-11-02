Small plane carrying 3 passengers missing in NY

article

Authorities were searching Monday for a small plane with three people aboard that lost contact in air traffic controllers in western New York.

The twin engine plane carrying a pilot and two passengers was near Jamestown, New York when it was last heard from shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said. The plane was headed to Jamestown Regional Airport from North Carolina, he said.

The search for the plane was discontinued at about 1 a.m. and was to resume Monday morning, authorities said.

Weather may have been a factor in the plane's disappearance. The Jamestown area was experiencing wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph with light snow Sunday night.