How to shop Small Business Saturday in NYC: Guide

Small Business Saturday highlights NYC’s local shops

Small Business Saturday, the Saturday following Thanksgiving, is here again.

Launched 15 years ago by American Express and co-sponsored by the Small Business Administration since 2011, the day encourages shoppers to support local businesses rather than big-box retailers that dominate Black Friday.

"Our 220,000 diverse small businesses, half of which are immigrant-owned, make New York City tick" — New York State Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar

While the concept is widely celebrated, it doesn’t always translate into a surge in sales for small business owners.

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is championing the "Shop Your City Challenge," urging New Yorkers to shop small and local. Highlighting the importance of these businesses.

"They are there 24/7 offering what we need when we need it, and we are committed to making sure they have every spare dollar to operate," Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar said.

Rajkumar says the city will be supercharging small businesses by educating them on new federal ownership disclosure rules in order to give them more money to invest back into their businesses.

New Yorkers can participate by shopping at neighborhood stores listed in the city’s "Shop Your City" guide.

Supporting small businesses can help strengthen the communityby ensuring that a majority of spending—70 cents for every dollar—stays local.