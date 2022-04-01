Slasher wanted by NYPD after bloody attack

article

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly attacked a homeless man in Queens.

Police say it happened about 9:40 p.m. on March 18th in the area of Broadway and 73rd St. in Jackson Heights.

The NYPD released photos of the slasher covered in his victim's blood.

According to the Post, the attacker grabbed a knife from a food cart and slashed the homeless man in the face with an 8-inch knife.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim reportedly needed 20 stitches at Elmhurst Hospital.

The attacker, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans, was still holding a box of Marlboro cigarettes after the incident.

Advertisement

CrimeStoppers has offered a reward of up to $3,500 in the case if someone can help identify the suspect in the crime.