Alleged NYC serial puncher says he's running for office

Skiboky Stora was arraigned in court Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and harassing strangers in a series of four incidents throughout New York City, according to the DA.

The alleged serial puncher turned political candidate said that officials were after him because he was running for office.

"They're [trying to] indict me man...this guy Alvin Bragg he's corrupted," Stora told cameras outside the courtroom." We just [trying to] run for office."

"Skiboky Stora allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion," said District Attorney Bragg. "

Stora claims he came to the U.S. as a refugee and that "they had no probable cause to arrest [him].

He also said that the detective handling the case was a white supremacist.

Who is Skiboky Stora?

In March, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting TikToker Halley Kate Mcgookin 23, who shared her story of being randomly punched in New York City while walking.

"I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face. Oh my God, it hurts so bad," she said with an obvious lump on the side of her face.

"I literally fell to the ground" she said with tears in her eyes.

The NYPD confirmed Halley's incident and continued their investigation into a possible pattern.

List of crimes

According to court documents and statements made on the record in court, in Sept. 2023, Stora elbowed a 17-year-old in the neck saying, "you people think you can do whatever the f— you want."

In Oct. 2023, a couple allegedly saw Stora tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli hostages and took a picture of him. Stora then began to follow them and shout anti-white and antisemitic remarks, including, "F— you white boy," and "die, Jews, die!"

Skiboky Stora outside of court Tuesday.

This is Stora's third arrest in the past six months, according to police.

Stora was charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment.

Ballot records show that someone with the same name ran for election to the New York City Council to represent District 9 but was disqualified from the general election that was scheduled on November 7, 2023.

The Post reports that he's also ran for mayor and governor over the last three years. They also pointed out Stora's prominent social media, where he can be seen alluding to violence. The Post reports that in a music video posted to his Facebook page, he's seen punching air.