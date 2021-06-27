Skeletal remains of newborn baby found buried in upstate NY yard

article

Police in upstate New York say that the skeletal remains of a newborn baby were found buried in a home's yard.

The Albany Times Union reports that the remains were discovered Friday at a home in Watervliet, near Albany. Forensic analysis determined that they were those of a newborn.

"The callous manner in which this infant child was discarded violates the core of all decency and humanity. Abuse and maltreatment against children cannot be tolerated," Chief Joseph L. Centanni said in a statement Saturday. "Each member of the Watervliet Police Department, along with our law enforcement partners will continue to work tirelessly to bring the people responsible for this criminal act to justice."

The current residents of the house where the remains were found are not suspects, police said.

No information about how long the remains had been buried or how the child died was released.

Authorities were reportedly seen taking a small, suitcase-sized box from the property, which was then taken from the scene in a hearse.

With the Associated Press.

