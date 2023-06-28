Sitters take Florida kids to Wisconsin, leave them in park, police say

article

Two people were arrested for taking two kids without the mom’s knowledge on a drive from Florida to Wisconsin.

Adalyn Jean Burkett, 18, and Marquan L. Edwards, 22, were arrested for taking the children and the mom’s car, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The mom told police she was with Burkett the previous night and said Burkett, who she thought was a friend, was supposed to babysit her two kids overnight.

Adalyn Jean Burkett (Photo courtesy of the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida)

Authorities said the mom let Burkett use her car for the night with the understanding that Burkett would bring the vehicle back the morning of June 24.

Marquan L. Edwards (Photo courtesy of the Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida)

When the mom called Burkett, she found out that Burkett was not in Bay County and left the state with the car and the two kids.

Bay County Sheriff’s learned that Burkett was with Edwards and the kids, and they traveled from Panama City, Florida, to Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A missing child alert was issued by police for DeKarsen Middleton, 2, and Delyla Middleton, 1, on June 25. According to police, Burkett and Edwards found out about the alert and dropped the children off at a public park in Milwaukee.

Officers found the kids safe on June 26, and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Burkett and Edwards at a Milwaukee home.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



