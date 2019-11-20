Silver Alert issued for missing Brooklyn 71-year-old

article

A Silver Alert has been issued for Jessie Bowens, a 71-year-old man from Brooklyn.

Authorities say that Bowens may be in need of medical attention.

Bowens is described as 5’8” tall and 210 lbs., with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He was last seen near Vernon Avenue and Lewis Avenue at approximately 5 p.m., wearing a green hat, a blue and white jacket and dark pants. He drives a 2011 black Hyundai Sonata with the New York license plate GHA-2048.

If you see Bowens, authorities are asking you to please call 9-1-1.