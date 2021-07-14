Police are investigating reports of shots fired near Times Square early Wednesday morning.

Cops responded to the area of West 41st Street and Eighth Avenue at about 12:15 a.m. They found shell casings in the area but the NYPD believes no one was shot.

Officers are searching for a white BMW that may have been involved in the incident.

Last week, a teenager turned himself in to police in connection with a shooting near the Marriott Hotel in Times Square on June 27. A U.S. Marine was wounded in that shooting, authorities said.

Two groups of people got into a dispute near the hotel and then the teen opened fire into the crowded street, police said.

A bullet ricocheted and struck Samuel Poulin, 21, in the back. He and his family were visiting from upstate New York and just happened to be walking through Times Square. Poulin, who is in the Marine Corps, was treated at Bellevue Hospital Center.

