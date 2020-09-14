Shots fired at police from inside Queens home

article

Police responding to a call about a domestic dispute in College Point were fired upon from the second floor of the house, according to cops.

The incident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after a woman called police to say her son had assaulted her.

After the officers retreated and called for backup, additional shots were fired from the first floor, police said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

No officers were injured in the confrontation. A 25-year-old man came out of the house and surrendered, police said. Charges against him were pending Monday morning.

None of the officers fired their own weapons.

Advertisement

With the Associated Press