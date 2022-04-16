Shots fired at Bronx subway station

Already frazzled New Yorkers got another scare early Saturday morning when shots were fired at a train station in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Police say it happened at around 2 a.m. at the Burnside Avenue 4 train station near Jerome Avenue and West 183rd Street.

Police say they found shell casings inside a 4 train and are looking for a man and woman who fled the scene.

No one was reportedly injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

