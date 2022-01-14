Shoplifter attacks Long Island liquor store owner with wine bottle

article

A Long Island liquor store worker was hurt trying to stop a pair of shoplifters.

The Nassau County Police say it happened just before 7 p.m. at Wheatley Hills Discount Liquors in Westbury.

Police say two men when into the Post Ave. store and started to put multiple bottles of liquor and wine inside their clothing.

The employee approached and confronted the men.

One of the shoplifters took a bottle of wine out of his jacket and hit the worker in the head. He suffered a wound but his condition was unknown.

Both men took off on foot from the store in an unknown direction.

Police released the following descriptions but no images of the men they are looking for. The first man is described as Black, approximately 6’2" tall, and 50 years of age. He was wearing a black jacket, green camo baseball hat, and a rainbow-colored facemask.

The second man is Black, approximately 5’7" tall, wearing a black jacket, green pants, and a facemask with a skull printed on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. Police say that all callers will remain anonymous.