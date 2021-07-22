Shootings surge across NYC with incidents skyrocketing in Queens

A series of violent incidents have officials turning their attention to southeast Queens where multiple shootings have been reported in the borough in just one week.

New, wild video shows a hooded gunman shooting up a home in Springfield Gardens, Queens earlier this week. Police say a bullet blasted into an apartment on Coombs St. and 141st Ave. and grazed the arm of a 52-year-old woman.

Cops believe the footage captures one of two men unloading a barrage of bullets Sunday night, while the third acted as a lookout.

The woman was taken to Queens hospital in stable condition. All three suspects are still at large.

The incident happened not too long after - and not too far away from - another jarring shooting in Jamaica, Queens.

Video released by the NYPD shows a 16-year-old desperately trying to evade a gunman on Merrick Blvd. near 111th Ave. on Sunday afternoon before being shot in the leg as he runs away.

The week prior was no better.

Police have released new video of a car pulling up to 176th and 133th Ave. on July 12th, and firing off several rounds at a group of at least three men. You can see them plunge behind parked parked cars to dodge the bullets.

Officials say there were no reported injuries as a result of the shooting. The gunman in this case is also still at large.

Two days layers, on July 14, three men were injured, one critically, in a triple shooting in Jamaica. Police say a dispute out between two groups near 144th St. and Jamaica Ave.

Again, no arrests have been made.

All of this comes as shooting surge citywide, but NYPD’s Patrol Bureau ‘Queens South’ in particular has seen numbers skyrocket.

According to the department’s latest data, as of July 18, the number of shooting incidents are up by just over 22% so far this year. Shooting victims have increased by more than 32% compared to the same time period last year.