New video, photos of gunman who shot 3 men in Queens

Police released additional photos and video of the suspects in a triple shooting in Jamaica, Queens.

The gunman is seen firing his weapon in the area of 89-15 144 Street at about 2 a.m. on July 14. He then gets into the passenger side of a white SUV and is driven away.

The suspect injured a 25-year-old man in the chest, a 30-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm, and a 26-year-old man was shot in the foot. The 25-year-old victim and the 30-year-old victim were transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The 26-year-old victim was transported by EMS to Booth Memorial Hospital. All were in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said police.

