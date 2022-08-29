Shots fired near St. Patrick's Cathedral in dispute at three-card monte game

Gunfire broke out near St. Patrick's Cathedral in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday after a game of Three-card Monte went wrong.

The NYPD says it happened just before 6 p.m. at E. 50th St. and Madison Ave. A group of people was reportedly sitting under scaffolding to play the game.

One man was apparently angry after losing and got a gun out of his car and started shooting.

No one was hit by the gunfire but one car had bullet holes in it.

Tourists reportedly scrambled as the chaos unfolded outside the historic Catholic Cathedral.

The NYPD says the shooter has not been arrested but two of the shooter's targets were arrested for outstanding warrants.

Three-card Monte is a game where a person tries to find a card that is moved among two other cards. It is often a con game that the player has no chance of winning.