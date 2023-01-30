10 injured in Lakeland shooting, investigators search for vehicle involved

Investigators say 10 people were injured in a Lakeland shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle involved and the shooters.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the shooting happened near Iowa Avenue North and Plum Street at around 3:43 p.m. Monday.

Pictured: Scene of Lakeland shooting that left 10 injured.

Of the 10 victims, three were found on scene when officers arrived and were all taken to the hospital. Several others who were shot weren't on scene when officers arrived and were taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle, the Lakeland Police Department said.

Two of the victims are in critical condition and being taken to surgery, according to Chief Taylor.

"This doesn't happen in Lakeland," Chief Taylor said. "I've been here 34 years, and I can tell you I have never worked an event where this many people have been shot at one time, ever."

Taylor said a Dark blue four-door Nissan sedan was seen slowing near the shooting scene before rolling down their windows and firing shots. Investigators say they do believe there were four shooters who were inside the vehicle.

Lakeland police are searching for the vehicle and four suspects involved in a shooting that injured 10.

Officers said the vehicle was seen speeding off after the shooting, and they are now searching for the vehicle and the shooters who were inside. LPD said the vehicle also had dark tinted windows and a temporary tag.

The shooting is believed to be targeted and not random.

Chief Taylor said about 25 officers, and 15 detectives responded to the shooting. He also said extra patrol officers with the department will be out Monday evening in the area to continue their investigation.