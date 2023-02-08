2 students, guard shot outside Brooklyn school

article

Two students and a security guard were shot outside a charter school in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Williamsburg Charter High School on Varet St. in the East Williamsburg section.

The NYPD had blocked off an intersection as part of the investigation.

A female student, a male student, and a security guard were shot.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately available but they were all expected to survive.

There were no details on what led up to the shooting.

The gunman got away and has not been arrested.