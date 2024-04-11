Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara charged with federal bank fraud

Officials on Thursday announced formal charges against Ippei Mizuhara, the translator accused of embezzling millions of dollars from Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani to cover gambling debts.

During a press conference, authorities said Mizuhara is charged with federal bank fraud for stealing more than $16 million from Ohtani to finance his "voracious appetite for illegal sports betting." Mizuhara, who also acted as Ohtani's manager, allegedly changed the settings on Ohtani’s bank account so he would not receive transaction alerts.

Weeks ago, Ohtani claimed he didn't know his former translator Ippei Mizuhara was using millions of the Los Angeles Dodgers star's money to pay off illegal gambling debts. Now, according to a new report from TMZ, federal investigators have confirmed that not only was Ohtani not involved in the gambling, but that Mizuhara had defrauded Ohtani.

Last month, the Dodgers fired Mizuhara after reports surfaced that Mizuhara had stolen more than $4.5 million from Ohtani to pay off gambling debts to an illegal bookmaker in Orange County.

Ohtani's knowledge of what had gone on was constantly in question, mainly due to conflicting stories Mizuhara allegedly told ESPN. In an initial interview with Tisha Thompson, Mizuhara claimed that Ohtani knew about the payments, and had voluntarily given him the money to cover his debts. Days later, Mizuhara told Thompson that that story was a lie.

Days later, Ohtani addressed the scandal for the first time, through a new interpreter, saying "I’ve never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked someone to do it on my behalf. I have never gone through a bookmaker to bet on sports."

During that press conference, Ohtani claimed he learned of the illegal gambling moments after Mizuhara shared the news with the Dodgers team after their first game in South Korea.

TMZ's report would back up claims from Ohtani's camp, that he was the victim of "massive theft." Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Mizuhara had embezzled from one of Ohtani's accounts and Ohtani had no idea. The sources told TMZ that Ohtani was cleared of any wrongdoing.

While TMZ is reporting that Mizuhara could be charged any day now, a report from the New York Times claims that Mizuhara is currently negotiating a guilty plea.

A source close to Dodgers Media Relations told FOX 11's Geraud Moncuré that they're aware of the reports, but are waiting to address them until hearing from the league.

The MLB is also conducting its own official investigation.