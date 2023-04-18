Shocking video shows man smash NYPD cop in head with bottle

A man has been arrested after he struck an NYPD officer in the head with a bottle in a shocking attack caught on video.

The video shows the suspect walking up to the officer in the Kingsbridge Section of the Bronx on Monday afternoon and striking her in the head with a bottle.

The officer, who was inspecting smoke shops with the city Sheriff's Department, was taken to the hospital.

Sources tell FOX 5 NY that the suspect, Jose Garcia, has had six prior arrests.

He has been charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and harassment.