Shocking video shows man dragged from wheelchair, robbed

A video captured by a security camera in the Bronx showed a violent daytime robbery of a man in a wheelchair.

The NYPD says it happened about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 on 3rd Ave. in the Melrose section.

The video clip shows one of the men pulling the victim's wheelchair from the street onto the sidewalk as his feet dragged on the ground.

A second man then grabbed him and dropped him to the sidewalk. The man then hit the victim several times.

The thugs then snatched the 36-year-old's phone and about $100.

The victim suffered a laceration to the head but said he did not need medical attention.

Cops are hoping for help in identifying the muggers.

