Shocking video shows gunman firing into parked car in Brooklyn

A shocking video released by the NYPD shows a brazen gunman firing into a parked car in Brooklyn.

The incident took place on December 13 on Pitkin Avenue in East New York.

The video shows the suspect walking down the street before suddenly producing a firearm and firing several times into a nearby parked car.

According to authorities, a 31-yar-old woman in the passenger seat was shot twice in her arm, while a 27-year-old man sitting in the driver's seat miraculously avoided injury. EMS responded to the scene and took the woman to Brookdale Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police describe the unidentified suspect as an adult male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white protective face-mask, a black jacket with red piping, a black t-shirt, a blue and black hooded sweat jacket, black sweatpants, white sneakers and an Under Armor black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.