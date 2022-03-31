Shocking video shows execution-style killing in Queens

A disturbing video released by the NYPD showed an execution-style killing in Queens.

It happened just after 8 p.m. last Saturday on Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway. The video released by the NYPD shows two men walking down an alley. One of them pulled a gun and shot the other man multiple times.

Police say that 26-year-old Peter Panthier of Brooklyn suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his neck and head.

The gunman took off and has not been caught.

EMS took Panthier to St. John's Episcopal Hospital but he died there due to his injuries.

No possible motive for the shooting was released.

Police released the video in hopes that someone would come forward to help solve the crime.