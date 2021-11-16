Shocking gunfight on Bronx street only feet apart but gunmen miss

The NYPD is searching for two gunmen who opened fire on each other at point-blank range on a sidewalk in the Bronx but somehow missed each other.

The men were walking towards one another near 223 Saint Anne's Avenue on Monday at about 9:58 a.m. when they each fired several rounds only feet apart.

Bystanders were seen running from the scene in a video released by police.

The men both took off on Cypress Avenue after the gunfire.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.