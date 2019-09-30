Shocking attack on elderly woman in Brooklyn

Police in New York were looking for a man in connection with a vicious unprovoked attack on an elderly woman in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says happened on New York Ave. in Prospect Lefferts Gardens on Thursday, September 19.

The 71-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk at about 5:25 p.m. when the unidentified man walked up to her and punched her in the face.

The woman fell to the ground and suffered a broken jaw and cuts to the mouth which required stitches. EMS took her to Kings County hospital in serious but stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and video of the man. Anyone with information in regard to his identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Police say that all calls are strictly confidential.