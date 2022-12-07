Meet the woman who communicates with dogs... dead or alive

"If I couldn't do this, I wouldn't believe anyone else could do this either."

Shira Plotzker is an internationally sought out psychic reader, psychic medium, and pet communicator who lives in Nyack, New York. She has been reading professionally for more than 25 years.

"I was watching Sonya Fitzpatrick on TV one day and the dog that was talking to Sonya Fitzpatrick started to talk to me," Plotzker says.

As a pet communicator, she says she is able to talk to pets both living and those who have passed.

She has been featured in the New York Times and Newsweek for her pet communication skills.

"I've been crazy busy. It's been really great," Plotzker says.

People have said that a session with Plotzker has changed their lives.

"Some people have called me because they want to know the type of pet that they get," Plotzker says. "If you get a beagle you have to do one maintenance. And if you get a poodle it's another maintenance."

She charges $300 for a 90-minute Zoom session or 60 minutes for $200.

And what does she think about people who are skeptical of her ability to communicate with animals?

"If I couldn't do this, I wouldn't believe anyone else could do this either," Plotzker says. "Because if someone came up to me and said 'I'm going to talk to your dog' I'd be like, 'really?'"