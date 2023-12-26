Sheriff: Teen shoots, kills sister in Largo during dispute over Christmas gifts

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says a family dispute over Christmas gifts ended with the death of a young mother in Largo on Christmas Eve.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says the ordeal began as the family was out Christmas shopping Sunday night.

Gualtieri says Damarcus Coley, 14, was upset that his brother, Darcus Coley, 15, was getting more gifts than him.

When the teens got back to their grandmother's house at 2357 22nd Avenue Southwest, the argument continued.

READ: 1 dead after shooting in Plant City, police investigating

While outside the home, Gualtieri says Abrielle Baldwin, 23, told her brother to stop arguing over the gifts.

That's when, Gualtieri says, Damarcus told his sister he was going to shoot her and the baby she had in a carrier.

Gualtieri says Damarcus shot and killed his sister. The baby was not injured.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Gualtieri says that's when Darcus shot Damarcus.

Damarcus Coley is in stable condition in the hospital. Gualtieri says he will be taken into custody when he is released from the hospital.

Darcus Coley was also arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Gualtieri emphasized during a Tuesday morning news conference that there needs to be stronger laws to prevent teens from getting their hands on guns.