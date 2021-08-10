Sheriff: Florida couple arrested for leaving puppy in hot car at mall

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
14
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:54 PM EDT until THU 1:30 AM EDT, Morris County, Warren County
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from THU 1:00 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Southeast Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 4:45 PM EDT until FRI 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County

Sheriff: Florida couple arrested for leaving puppy in hot car at mall

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 12 hours ago
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
IMG_9097 article

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida couple is facing felony animal cruelty charges after deputies say they left a puppy inside a car while they went shopping at the mall. 

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested Mecaila Page Johnson, 19, and Brandon Mclaren, 32. In a video posted to Facebook, Sheriff Wayne Ivey says an anonymous caller reported seeing the 10-week-old puppy inside a car at the Melbourne Square Mall on Sunday afternoon. The windows were reportedly up and the engine was off. 

"If not for the life-saving efforts of the anonymous citizen who called us and the actions of Steve Anderson, our animal enforcement officer, this puppy would have died," Ivey said. 

MORE NEWS: Dog found hogtied behind Orlando business 'doing well,' gets makeover

Sheriff Ivey says the puppy was crying in pain, in serious medical condition, and was ‘near death’ while inside the hot vehicle. 

Officer Anderson arrived at the scene and removed the puppy from the car, which had reached over 100-degrees. The puppy was cooled off in his air-conditioned patrol vehicle and then brought over to animal control for treatment.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Shark leaps out of ocean behind unsuspecting surfer

He says the couple arrived back at the car 30 minutes after the puppy had been rescued. Ivey says they admitted to leaving the puppy inside the car "while they were walking around inside the mall in the comfort of the air conditioning."

| SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 35 ON YOUTUBE | 

The puppy is expected to be ok. 

Johnson and Mclaren are currently in the Brevard County Jail.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories. 