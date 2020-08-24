Shelter in place order for NJ town after chemical leak

article

Authorities in a New Jersey community told residents to \ shelter in place after a chemical leak at a plant that manufactures polypropylene plastic resins.

Residents in Edison were told to close their windows, turn off their air conditioners and stay inside Sunday night because of the leak at the LyondellBasell plant on Meadow Road.

A plant spokeswoman told NJ.com the leak involved a product used as a catalyst for the production of plastic and it created a cloud that rose from the site.

“The leak is isolated and contained, and no one was injured as a result of this incident," company spokeswoman Megan Borchers said in an email.

“Our plant is equipped with a state-of-the-art leak detection and deluge system which deployed water as soon as the release occurred. Our on-site incident response team was immediately activated. Unfortunately, the leak resulted in a visible cloud, which has since dissipated,” the spokeswoman said.

Officials later lifted the shelter in place order.