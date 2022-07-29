Shark Month: Bitefest returns to Tubi with two shark-tastic original films

Who needs just a week of shark-themed programming when you can have a whole month?

This August, Tubi is bringing back Shark Month: Bitefest, a month-long "feeding frenzy" of shark-themed programming. That includes two brand new Tubi Originals — "Shark Bait" and the delightfully titled "Shark Side of the Moon" — plus more than 70 films, all streaming for free. In other words: You’re gonna need a bigger boat for all this shark-tainment.

Indeed, all four installments of the "Jaws" franchise will be streaming on the FOX-owned streaming service in August. There will also be educational shark documentaries, like "Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait," as well as shark-themed thrillers, like, say, "Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda," featuring Conan O’Brien, "Dark Waters," starring Lorenzo Lamas and the Tubi Original "Swim," starring Joey Lawrence.

It’s a shark-lover’s dream!

Bitefest kicks off in style on Aug. 1, with the new Tubi Original film "Shark Bait." The survival thriller follows a group of friends who decide to steal a couple of jet skis while enjoying a weekend away. But when they end up stranded at sea after a horrific head-on collision, they must find a way to get home, all while hungry predators lurk in the water beneath them.

Bitefest then takes things to a whole new level with "Shark Side of the Moon" on Aug. 12. The sci-fi thriller comes from the maestros of low-budget filmmaking at The Asylum, the film company that previously created the cult-classic "Sharknado" franchise. The loopy-looking film opens during the Cold War, where the USSR have developed hyper-aggressive humanoid sharks. Unable to kill them, the USSR military scientists do the next best thing: Launch them to the Moon, of course.

The rest of the film is set during the present day, as the first team of American astronauts on the Moon in decades must repair a module found on the dark side of the moon — all while fending off those "unkillable Russian moon sharks."

"Shark Bait" stars Holly Earl ("Doctor Who"), Thomas Michael Flynn ("Happy Place"), Malachi Pullar-Latchman ("YO!"), Jack Trueman ("The Conversation") and Catherine Amy Hannay ("Doctors"), while the cast of "Shark Side of the Moon" includes Reginald William Stalling ("Everyone Wants Theirs"), Maxi Witrak ("Maggie"), Terrance Livingston Jr. ("JoJo & Pitt"), Lydia Hunter ("The Deck"), Konstantin Podprugin ("Walter"), Tania Fox ("Children of Agony"), Michael Austin Deni ("T-Rex Ranch"), Michael Marcel ("Sanador: The Healer"), Roman Chsherbakov ("All Our Dishes"), Ego Miktas ("DC’s Legends of Tomorrow"), Lindsey Marie ("Bull Shark") and Sandi Todorovic ("Coasters").

You can check out a list of Shark Month: Bitefest titles below, all of which will be streaming for free on Tubi in August.

Shark Month: Bitefest

"Shark Bait" (streaming Aug. 1)

"Shark Side of the Moon" (streaming Aug. 12)

"Swim"

"Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait"

"Jaws"

"Jaws 2"

"Jaws 3-D"

"Jaws: The Revenge"

"The Reef"

"Bait"

"Dark Waters"

"USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage"

"Of Shark and Man"

"Shark Attack"

"Shark Attack 2"

"Shark Attack 3: Megalodon"

"Shark Lake"

"Sharkansas Women's Prison Massacre"

"Sharknado: Feeding Frenzy"

"Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness"

"Sharktopus vs. Pteracuda"

"Sharktopus vs. Whalewolf"

"Swamp Shark"

"The Old Man and the Sea"

"Saving Jaws"

"Shark Land"

"Surfing and Sharks"

"The Shark Con"

