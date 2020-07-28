Shark kills woman swimming off coast of Maine

A woman was killed in a shark attack off the coast of Maine, a rare occurrence that has only been recorded once before in the state.

Maine Marine Patrol said a witness saw the woman swimming off the shore of Bailey Island on Monday when she was injured in a shark attack.

Two kayakers helped the person get to shore, and an ambulance provided further assistance, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Marine Patrol said.

The name of the woman was not immediately available.

There has only been one recorded unprovoked shark attack in Maine, New England shark expert James Sulikowski told the Portland Press Herald. Sulikowski, who researches for Arizona State University, said it's possible the shark mistook the person for food.

The state Marine Patrol is urging swimmers and boaters to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.