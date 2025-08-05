Las Vegas police release bodycam videos tied to New York shooter Shane Tamura
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released a series of body camera videos and 911 calls tied to past incidents involving Shane Tamura, the man behind the deadly New York office building shooting last month.
The materials, posted Tuesday to the department’s Public Records Unit YouTube page, include seven videos and two audio recordings, shedding more light on Tamura’s prior interactions with police in Nevada before he opened fire in Manhattan.
What the footage shows
Timeline:
Four of the videos released are related to Tamura’s 2023 trespassing arrest at Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas. One of the 911 audio clips is also tied to that incident.
Two other videos are from a May 2024 traffic stop, while the most recent bodycam footage, dated August 10, 2024, shows officers responding to a welfare check inside an apartment following a call from Tamura’s mother reporting self-harm threats.
Shane Tamura is seen speaking with a Las Vegas police officer during a May 2024 traffic stop, one of several past encounters captured in newly released body camera footage. (Image: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
A second 911 clip, from 2022, also documents another self-harm call involving Tamura.
Local perspective
Tamura, who had been living in Nevada before the July 2025 shooting, fatally shot four people, including an NYPD officer and a building security guard, at a Manhattan office building on Lexington Avenue. He was killed at the scene by responding officers.
The release of the bodycam footage comes as authorities and investigators continue reviewing Tamura’s history and mental health background for possible warning signs ahead of the attack.
The Source: This article is based on video and audio records released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Public Records Unit on August 5, 2025. Footage includes seven body-worn camera videos and two 911 call recordings involving Shane Tamura between 2022 and 2024. Context surrounding Tamura’s role in the Manhattan shooting is drawn from prior reporting by FOX 5 New York and law enforcement briefings.