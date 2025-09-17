Middle school student arrested for alleged sextortion; 'Potentially several hundred' victims

article

The Brief The Stony Point Police Department has arrested a Fieldstone Middle School student in response to a months-long sextortion investigation. The investigation began in February 2025, and was launched after victims at the aforementioned middle school reported online coercion to their school administrators and resource officer. Six victims have come forward, but the investigation leads officials to believe that there are "potentially several hundred additional victims."



The Stony Point Police Department has arrested a Fieldstone Middle School student in response to a months-long sextortion investigation.

‘Potentially several hundred’ victims

What we know:

The investigation began in February, and was launched after victims at the aforementioned middle school reported online coercion to their school administrators and resource officer.

Six victims have come forward, but the investigation leads officials to believe that there are "potentially several hundred additional victims."

The Fieldstone Middle School student has been arrested as a result of this investigation – the student has been charged with the use of a child in a sexual performance, promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

What we don't know:

The identities of the student arrested and the six known victims are currently unknown.

The approximate number of victims is also unknown.

Dig deeper:

Sextortion is a crime that involves children and teenagers being threatened and coerced into sending explicit images online, according to the FBI.

What you can do:

The Stony Point Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding the situation contact Detective Andrew Kryger by calling (845) 786-2422.