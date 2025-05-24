DEP worker killed in barge explosion at Harlem wastewater facility

The Brief A Department of Environmental Protection worker was killed Saturday morning in an explosion aboard a sewage barge docked at the North River Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in West Harlem, officials said. The explosion did not spark a fire, but prompted a large emergency response that included marine and hazmat units, FDNY said. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. DEP said the facility remains fully operational and there are no apparent environmental impacts.



A Department of Environmental Protection employee was killed Saturday morning in an explosion aboard a barge at the North River Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in West Harlem, officials said.

FDNY officials said the blast happened around 10:30 a.m. while the vessel was docked at the city-run sewage treatment plant.

What we know:

Apparently the blast forced a worker into the water, where he became trapped between the vessel and the pier and died, according to one report.

The worker, a 33-year DEP veteran, died at the scene.

Two other DEP employees who were working on the vessel were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

FDNY said marine and hazmat crews responded to reports of a boat fire and water rescue at West 135th Street and 12th Avenue.

There was no active fire when responders arrived.

DEP said plant operations and the surrounding environment were not affected.

What they're saying:

"The entire DEP family is grieving today," said Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala. "He was a valued and experienced member of the Bureau of Wastewater Treatment."

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The boat was apparently transporting raw sewage to a nearby treatment facility, according to law enforcement sources cited by the New York Post.