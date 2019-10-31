Severe weather washes out Halloween for some tri-state communities

You might not see a lot of trick-or-treaters out tonight across the tri-state area as severe weather is set to ruin Halloween celebrations for many communities.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of northern New Jersey and the southern parts of the Lower Hudson Valley until 1 a.m. as dangerous storms threatening flash flooding, damaging hail and the possibility of isolated tornados are expected to roll through the region.

Many communities have said will postpone events to keep young trick-or-treaters.

But some say they will be celebrating the holiday anyway, whether out in the rain or indoors at places like the Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City and the Garden State Plaza in Paramus which are both offering indoor trick-or-treating options.