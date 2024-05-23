Severe thunderstorm warning prompts ground stops at NYC-area airports
NEW YORK CITY - The FAA issued ground stops on Thursday morning at Newark, JFK and LaGuardia airports after heavy rain, as well as a severe thunderstorm warning, swept the NYC area.
Are there delays or cancelations at NYC-area airports?
Check the status of each airport below:
LaGuardia Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
Newark Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
JFK Airport status
- For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.
Power outage numbers
New York outage map
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
New Jersey outage map
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
Connecticut outage map
- Click HERE for the latest numbers.
When will it stop raining in New York?
Click HERE to see the latest radar.
New York storm warning today
The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 a.m. for parts of New York City.