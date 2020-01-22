Several teens fall through ice in two separate incidents in New Jersey

article

Authorities in Middlesex County, New Jersey, responded to two separate ice rescues on Wednesday evening.

Three teenage boys fell through the ice on a pond near the township library just before 5 p.m., officials said. Two of the boys managed to get out of the pond.

"Arriving officers immediately formed a chain and entered the pond in an effort to rescue the victim, but he slipped under the ice before they could reach him," police said.

Firefighters were able to find the boy under the water. Medics rushed him to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he died, police said.

Six officers and two firefighters were treated for hypothermia.

About two hours later, first responders rushed to a pond in Carteret where two teens had fallen through the ice. One teen got out on his own.

The other is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition.

Carteret's mayor said his prayers are with the injured boy and his family.

Two teens fell through the ice on a pond in Cartaret, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020.