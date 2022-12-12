Several people shot in the Bronx

The NYPD is investigating a shooting in the Bronx that wounded four people on Monday.

The shooting happened on East 141st Street near Willis Avenue in Mott Haven around 12:40 p.m., police said.

New York City police said three victims are male and one is female. One victim was shot in the abdomen, one in the leg, and one in the arm. The wounds on the fourth victim aren't known.

Their ages and conditions were not released yet.

Cops haven't arrested anyone yet.

This is a developing story.