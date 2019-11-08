Several NYPD officers hospitalized after possible fentanyl exposure

A drug bust inside an apartment building in the Bronx led to five NYPD officers being hospitalized for possible fentanyl exposure.

Authorities say that a federal law enforcement agency and undercover police officers were executing a narcotics search warrant at an apartment on Willis Avenue. When they got inside the apartment, they flipped a table over, and a chemical substance on the table at the time became airborne.

Four officers from the NYPD and one from the Port Authority were exposed to what is believed to have been fentanyl and were taken to area hospitals. The officers have since been released and will make full recoveries.

Seven people were arrested at the time of the bust. It is unknown what charges they will face.