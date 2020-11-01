Several homes catch fire after possible gas explosion on Long Island

article

Several fire departments were battling fires in several homes in Meadowmere, Long Island Sunday morning after a possible gas explosion.

The Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department says the gas explosion took place in Meadowmere Park and "numerous houses" in the Nassau County community were on fire. The homes are on West Avenue according to the Nassau County Fire Service Academy.

It was unclear what time the fires started and how many homes were on fire. There were no immediate reports on injures.