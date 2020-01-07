SEVENTEEN on Good Day New York

article

The K-Pop stars SEVENTEEN are going to appear on "Good Day New York on Wednesday.

The South Korean band is returning to North America for their Ode To You World Tour.

The tour kicks off the United States leg on January 10, 2020, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will also include stops in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, San Jose, and Seattle. There is also going to be a stop in Mexico City.

SEVENTEEN is a 13-member group that consists of 3 units: Hip-hop, Vocal, and Performance. Their first EP, 17 Carat, was released in 2015 and was the longest-charting K-Pop album in the U.S. that year.

Their appearnce will stream here: https://www.fox5ny.com/live