Sen. Schumer calls on FBI to investigate statewide 'swatting' incidents

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is calling on the FBI to launch a full investigation after so-called swatting incidents in schools, prompted police to respond to more than 50 districts statewide last week alone.

"In total police had to go to 220 schools last week to check in," Schumer said.

Swatting, described by police as an incident in which a fake phone call cites imminent danger prompts an immediate response that’s later dismissed as not credible.

In some cases, foreign actors send encrypted emails stating bombs planted in school buildings will be detonated unless bitcoin payments are received. Those too are unfounded.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder says no case is ever taken lightly.

"We treat them all the same whether they’re real or not that kid who did this is now responsible for the actions he started." — Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder

In a statement, the FBI says they’re aware of continued threats that put people at risk and are actively investigating. Sen. Schumer is now pushing for over $10 million in funding to tackle what he calls these heinous hoaxes.

"Did the swatter use the same language? Was it one or many voices?" he asked.

According to officials, there have been at least ten incidents in districts including Westbury and Uniondale in Nassau County with similar numbers in Suffolk impacting districts like East Hampton and Riverhead.

While the Jericho School District hasn’t been a target, administrators say safety of students and staff continue to be a priority.

"As the number of hoax, 911 calls and swats take place, it raises the anxiety for all of us," said Superintendent Hank Grishman.

Nassau and Suffolk Police Departments tell Fox 5 they will continue to intensify patrols around all schools and urge residents to call 9-1-1 if they see or hear anything threatening or suspicious.