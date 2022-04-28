Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
3
Red Flag Warning
until THU 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Video: Semi-truck driver slams into MSP trooper on I-94 in Southwest Michigan

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Michigan
FOX 2 Detroit

MSP trooper survives when semi truck slams into trooper's car

A Michigan State Police trooper is lucky to be alive after he was nearly killed by a semi-truck driver who failed to move over when the car was stopped for an emergency.

PAW PAW, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper survived after a semi-truck slammed into a cruiser April 8.

Police said the trooper was on I-94 in Paw Paw when the truck hit their vehicle from behind. Dashcam video from the semi shows that the trooper was in the right lane with their lights on when they were hit from behind.

19768b66-msp crash

The truck went off the left side off the road onto the median after the crash.

The trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and the truck driver was arrested. 

The fact that the trooper lived was described by police as "nothing short of a miracle."

Police used crash as a reminder that Michigan has a "Move Over" law requiring drivers to move over for emergency vehicles. 

MSP released photos of both the cruiser and the semi truck, which showed severe damage to both vehicles.