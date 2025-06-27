‘Seinfeld Night': Yankees to give out George Costanza bobbleheads

article

The Brief The Yankees will give out George Costanza bobbleheads on "Seinfeld Night." "Seinfeld Night" will be on August 21. The Yankees will be playing against the Boston Red Sox.



"It’s the summer of George!" at Yankee Stadium.

Some lucky fans will get a chance to snag a special-edition "Seinfeld" bobblehead next month.

‘Seinfeld Night’ at Yankee Stadium

Dig deeper:

The New York Yankees will be giving out special George Costanza bobbleheads to mark "Seinfeld Night," on August 21.

The Yankees will be playing the Boston Red Socks.

By the numbers:

The first 18,000 fans will receive a George Costanza bobblehead.

The backstory:

The bobblehead features George taking his iconic nap under his desk during his employment at the New York Yankees.

Unfortunately for George, his boss (the faceless Mr. Steinbrenner) comes looking for him because he can’t figure out the title of a song that George was humming earlier.

George then remains stuck under his desk for hours as his boss waits for George to show up.

The episode dissolves into chaos after Steinbrenner’s grandchildren show up for a visit and actually discover George under the desk, but they don’t reveal it immediately.

George then calls Jerry Seinfeld and implores him to call in a bomb threat, which just leads to Steinbrenner telling his grandchildren to "get under the desk."