Seesaws light up the Garment District

The Garment District and the Department of Transportation have unveiled their latest interactive art installation, called “Impulse” on Broadway between 37th and 38th Street.

Made up of twelve over-sized seesaws illuminating the street, the installation is also part of the DoT’s “Seasonal Streets Program,” a way to create safe pedestrian space and enhance the New York experience for locals and tourists alike.

“Trying to take back the street, both the sidewalks and the roadbed for pedestrians and the people that live and work here and the idea that we’re using so much of our roadbed and public spaces for cars and I think this is an opportunity,” said Barbara Blair, President of the Garment District Alliance.

The installation is free to the public and will be open through the end of January.